Today in history

1014 – Tzar Samuil dies in Prilep. His son, Gavrilo Radomir succeed him taking over the throne. The Samuil state existed for 38 years (976-1018).

1539 – Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto and his army enter the Apalachee capital of Anhaica (present-day Tallahassee, Florida) by force.

1600 – Jacopo Peri’s Euridice, the earliest surviving opera, receives its première performance in Florence, signifying the beginning of the Baroque period.

1683 – German immigrant families found Germantown in the colony of Pennsylvania, marking the first major immigration of German people to America.

1762 – Seven Years’ War: Conclusion of the Battle of Manila between Britain and Spain, which resulted in the British occupation of Manila for the rest of the war.

1777 – American Revolutionary War: General Sir Henry Clinton leads British forces in the capture of Continental Army Hudson River defenses in the Battle of Forts Clinton and Montgomery.

1789 – French Revolution: Louis XVI returns to Paris from Versailles after being confronted by the Parisian women on October 5.

1849 – The execution of The 13 Martyrs of Arad after the Hungarian war of independence.

1854 – In England, the Great fire of Newcastle and Gateshead starts shortly after midnight, leading to 53 deaths and hundreds injured.

1889 – American inventor Thomas Edison shows his first motion picture.

1908 – Austria-Hungary annexes Bosnia-Herzegovina, sparking a crisis.

1910 – Eleftherios Venizelos is elected Prime Minister of Greece for the first time (seven times in total).

1923 – The Turkish National Movement enters Constantinople.

1939 – World War II: Germany’s invasion of Poland ends with the surrender of Independent Operational Group Polesie after the Battle of Kock

1942 – World War II: The October Matanikau action on Guadalcanal begins as United States Marine Corps forces attack Imperial Japanese Army units along the Matanikau River.

1973 – Egypt launches a coordinated attack with Syria against Israel leading to the Yom Kippur War.

1976 – Cubana de Aviación Flight 455 crashes into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Bridgetown, Barbados, after two bombs, placed on board by terrorists with connections to the CIA, exploded. All 73 people on board are killed.

1976 – New Premier Hua Guofeng orders the arrest of the Gang of Four and associates and ends the Cultural Revolution in the People’s Republic of China.

1976 – Massacre of students gathering at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, to protest the return of ex-dictator Thanom, by a coalition of right-wing paramilitary and government forces, triggering the return of the military to government.

1977 – In Alicante, Spain, fascists attack a group of MCPV militants and sympathizers, and one MCPV sympathizer is killed.

1977 – The first prototype of the Mikoyan MiG-29, designated 9-01, makes its maiden flight.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.

1981 – Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is murdered by Islamic extremists.

1985 – PC Keith Blakelock is murdered as riots erupt in the Broadwater Farm suburb of London.

1987 – Fiji becomes a republic.

1995 – 51 Pegasi is discovered to be the second major star apart from the Sun to have a planet orbiting around it.

2007 – Jason Lewis completes the first human-powered circumnavigation of the globe.