Today in history

5 October 2019 (MIA)

– World Teachers’ Day

1789 – French Revolution: Women of Paris march to Versailles in the March on Versailles to confront Louis XVI about his refusal to promulgate the decrees on the abolition of feudalism, demand bread, and have the King and his court moved to Paris.

1864 – The Indian city of Calcutta is almost totally destroyed by a cyclone; 60,000 die.

1905 – Wilbur Wright pilots Wright Flyer III in a flight of 24 miles in 39 minutes, a world record that stood until 1908.

1910 – In a revolution in Portugal the monarchy is overthrown and a republic is declared.

1914 – World War I: first aerial combat resulting in an intentional fatality.

1915 – Bulgaria enters World War I as one of the Central Powers.

1930 – British Airship R101 crashes in France en route to India on its maiden voyage.

1938 – In Nazi Germany Jews’ passports were invalidated, and those who needed a passport for emigration purposes were given one marked with the letter J (Jude – Jew).

1943 – 98 American POW’s executed by Japanese forces on Wake Island.

1944 – Suffrage is extended to women in France.

1945 – Hollywood Black Friday: A six-month strike by Hollywood set decorators turns into a bloody riot at the gates of Warner Brothers’ studios.

1948 – The 1948 Ashgabat earthquake kills 110,000.

1968 – Police baton civil rights demonstrators in Derry, Northern Ireland – considered to mark the beginning of The Troubles.

1970 – Montreal, Quebec: British Trade Commissioner James Cross is kidnapped by members of the FLQ terrorist group, triggering the October Crisis.

1974 – Guildford pub bombings: bombs planted by the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) kill four British soldiers and one civilian.

1984 – Marc Garneau becomes the first Canadian in space, aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger.

1988 – The Chilean opposition coalition Concertacion (center-left) defeats Augusto Pinochet in his re-election attempt and a general election is called the following year.

1988 – The Brazilian Constitution is ratified by Constituent Assembly.

1991 – An Indonesian military transport crashes after takeoff from Jakarta killing 137.

1993 – Macedonia and Greece establish direct telecommunications link.

1995 – MPs adopt the law on Macedonia’s flag.

2000 – Mass demonstrations in Belgrade lead to resignation of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic. These demonstrations are often called the Bulldozer Revolution.

2007 – Pop singer Tose Proeski holds his biggest charity concert at the City Stadium in Skopje. He was killed in a car accident 11 days later.

2011 – In the Mekong River massacre, two Chinese cargo boats are hijacked and 13 crew members murdered in the lawless Golden Triangle region of Southeast Asia.