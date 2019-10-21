Three US soldiers killed during training exercise

Three US soldiers were killed on Sunday after the armed vehicle they were in rolled into water during a training exercise in Fort Stewart, Georgia, officials said.

Fort Stewart officials said in a statement that six soldiers were in the vehicle when the accident occurred at around 3:20 am (0720 GMT).

Three soldiers were pronounced deceased on site while the other three were evacuated to the base’s hospital, the statement said.

Two solders were treated and released and the third was transferred to a civilian hospital in the city of Savannah, some 60 kilometres away, with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said that all soldiers and the vehicle had been recovered, adding that the accident was being investigated.