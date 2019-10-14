Thousands rally in support of US bill on Hong Kong rights

Hong Kong, 14 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong Monday night in a strong show of support for a piece of US legislature that pro-democracy protesters hope will advance their cause.

US lawmakers are considering the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. If passed, it will require the US to annually assess Hong Kong’s autonomy from China as a precondition to its special economic status.

It would allow Washington to impose penalties on people found to have restricted the freedom of residents.

The US interacts with Hong Kong under its own extremely free-market trade conditions that are not weighed down by Chinese rules and regulations. It is largely exempt from export controls and sanctions applied to Mainland China.

The bill has been bilaterally endorsed by Republicans and Democrats as Hong Kong’s fight for democratic freedoms has garnered increasing international attention in five months of protest.

Billowing American flags and signs reading “pass the act!” and “thank you US Congress” dotted the swelling crowd of demonstrators.

The park where the rally was held in the city’s downtown financial center quickly became busy, with shoulder-to-shoulder protesters filling major thoroughfares nearby.

The rally was the first major police-approved assembly since Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked an emergency ordinance to ban facial coverings.

The ban was widely dismissed by the public and elicited violent reactions from more radical protesters over the last two weekends.

Monday night remained peaceful as thousands held up cell phone lights while singing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” and chanting slogans of the movement “stand with Hong Kong!” and “Hong Kongers resist!”

A demonstrator named Chris, who joined the rally straight from his office nearby, said that he and the people of Hong Kong now depend on international support to advance their movement.

“We have been out every night fighting for our rights, and they [the government] have ignored our voices for months. I hope that if this bill passes, maybe our own government will take its people more seriously,” he said.

The rally was peaceful, in contrast with violent incidents over the weekend.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong police said they were investigating a suspected explosive device found Sunday night amid clashes between protesters and authorities.

Police said protesters threw more than 20 petrol bombs at the Mong Kok Police Station, and two plain-clothes officers sustained head injuries when they were attacked in Tseung Kwan O district.

Protesters and residents accused the police of abuse of force and arbitrary arrests. Over 200 people were arrested in relation to the protests over the weekend.

Protests first broke out across the territory in June over a now-defunct extradition bill, but the demands of the movement have grown to include universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into police violence.