0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Thimonier: Prespa Agreement isn’t sole precondition, enlargement to be further discussed in Zagreb

French Ambassador to North Macedonia Christian Thimonier said at a press conference Thursday he has informed French top officials of North Macedonia's disappointment following the EU Council meeting in Brussels. 

Monika Mihajlovska 24 October 2019 12:25
Back to top button
Close