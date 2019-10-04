Text messages reveal US push for Ukraine to investigate Trump’s rival

Washington, 4 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US lawmakers have released text messages between top diplomats showing one official was extremely alarmed that the administration was pressuring Ukraine to investigate US President Donald Trump’s domestic political rival.

Of particular concern to the career diplomat, Bill Taylor, was the growing suspicion that the White House was tying the investigation to military aid and an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, in what could be a quid pro quo.

There appears to be two requests of the Ukrainians: The first was to investigate Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that employed Hunter Biden, the son of Trump’s rival Joe Biden.

The other was to investigate a complex conspiracy theory pertaining to the 2016 US election, a theory that could help Trump deflect accusations his campaign was aided by Russian meddling.

Both items came up in the fateful July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

Moreover, the texts show the Ukrainians were aware of an expected trade-off as they dealt with the US diplomats.

The text messages – between US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Taylor, a diplomat in Ukraine – cover a period of several months, from July through September 2019.

Below are some highlights from the text messages:

In a text message from Volker to Sondland on July 19, setting up the presidents’ call, Volker says it is important for the Ukrainian president to explicitly say he will “help investigation.”

Two days later, Taylor already starts to voice concern, saying the Ukrainians are worried they will become an “instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics.”

Later, Volker talks about his interactions with Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is now “advocating” for the call.

On the day of the July 25 call, Volker texts Ukrainian presidential aide Andrew Yermak – who was liaisoning with Giuliani – to give him a last piece of advice. “Assuming” that Zelensky convinces Trump “he will investigate,” then they can “nail down” a visit to Washington.

In August, Sondland says “I think potus really wants the deliverable,” using an acronym for the US president, and indicating an expectation of concrete actions by Ukraine.

Volker and Sondland then begin to discuss a possible Ukrainian statement. “Can we all get on the phone to make sure I advise Z correctly as to what he should be saying?” Volker writes.

On August 10, Yermak seems to acknowledge a key issue in the saga, that there was an expected trade-off: “Once we have a date, will call for a press briefing, announcing upcoming visit and outlining vision for the reboot of US-UKRAINE relationship, including among other things Burisma and election meddling in investigations.”

Three days later, Volker sent a text to Sondland, outlining a draft of the proposed Ukrainian statement announcing a prosecutorial inquiry, specifically mentioning the 2016 election theory and the gas company linked to Biden.

However, Yermak then sends a text to Volker saying “Need to talk with you” and linking to a news article which reported that Washington was cutting military aid to Ukraine.

Taylor texts Sondland a few days later, alarmed: “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH [White House] meeting are conditioned on investigation?” Sondland replies: “Call me.”

On September 9, Taylor again voices concern about his worst-case scenario, apparently over an expected, but unspecified, interview by the Ukrainians: “The nightmare is they give the interview and don’t get the security assistance. The Russian love it. (And I quit).”

The next day, Taylor again warns that the Ukrainians were concerned about the withholding of military aid. “As I said on the phone I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Sondland replies: “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind… I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”

He then pushes Taylor off on to other officials.