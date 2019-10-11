Tetovo’s Chkrap club presents annual photo exhibition

Tetovo, 11 October 2019 (MIA) – The Chkrap [onomatopoeia: Click] photography club from Tetovo opened its 16th annual photo exhibit in the city’s art gallery on Thursday evening.

The exhibit presents 44 photographs from 22 photographers, according to club member Dragi Nedelchevski, who spoke at the opening.

Some of the photos have previously been part of other exhibitions outside Tetovo, he said.

“Our club has both local and foreign members,” Nedelchevski added. “Besides printing the photos for the exhibit, we also made a digital catalog, which we sent to our audience.”

The Chkrap club was founded in 2003.


