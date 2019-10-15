0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

TAV: Macedonian airports among fastest growing in the world

Skopje International Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport are among the fastest growing airports in the world and in non-EU markets with 17,8 percent increase in number of passengers in August 2019, according to latest traffic report of European airport trade association ACI Europe.

Silvana Kochovska 15 October 2019 14:38
