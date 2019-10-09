Syrian Kurds halt anti-IS action after Turkish offensive, source says

Beirut, 9 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have halted all military operations against Islamic State militants after the start of a Turkish offensive in the country’s north-east, a Kurdish source says.
“The priority now is to protect the border and focus on confronting Turkey. All SDF forces have been mobilized in areas near the border with Turkey,” the source told dpa on condition of anonymity.
#Qamishli city in NE #Syriya during the Turkish air striks. pic.twitter.com/cCfQefFE7v
— Coordination & Military Ops Center – SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 9, 2019