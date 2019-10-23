Syrian Kurd sets himself ablaze in front of UN refugee agency

A Kurdish Syrian set himself on fire in front of the UN refugee agency (UNCHR) headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday, according to police.

The 31-year-old man, who had been living in Germany, was severely injured and flown to a burn trauma unit at a hospital in nearby Lausanne, a police spokesman said.

At 7:40 am (0540 GMT), the man doused himself with petrol, set himself ablaze and tried to get into the building, which was already open for work, UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told dpa.

Emergency services arrived on the scene quickly.

“They extinguished the fire and saved his life,” Mahecic said.

“We are hoping for his recovery. Our thoughts are with him, and his family and his loved ones,” he added.