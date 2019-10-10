Syrian baby among casualties on second day of Turkish offensive

Four people were killed and 70 wounded when mortar fire from Syrian Kurdish militia hit two Turkish border cities on the second day of an offensive in north-eastern Syria.

A nine-month-old Syrian baby and a civil servant were killed, while 46 people were injured following “rocket and mortar” attacks in Sanliurfa’s Akcakale and Ceylanpinar districts, the regional governor said, in the first official confirmation of casualties on the Turkish side.

Cross-border fire killed three others in the city of Mardin’s Nusaybin district, some 200 kilometres to the east of Sanliurfa, according to an official statement.

Twenty-four were injured in Mardin, local broadcasters, including CNN Turk, reported.

The United Nations said tens of thousands of civilians were fleeing Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” in the east of the Euphrates River. The offensive threatened an escalation to the world’s largest displacement crisis, the UN added.

A group of 14 aid agencies warned that around 450,000 people living within 5 kilometres of the Syria-Turkey border are at risk. Some vital services have been interrupted, including medical facilities and water supplies, the groups said.

Ankara has been criticized by Western allies, with the EU calling on Ankara to stop the offensive.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at international criticism of Turkey’s offensive.

“Hey European Union! Pull yourself together. If you describe our current operation as an act of invasion, it is easy – we will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way,” Erdogan told his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) members in the capital, Ankara.

Turkish armed forces have “neutralized” 109 “terrorists,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara wants to avert the creation of a “terrorist state” along its borders.

Erdogan was referring to members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey views as terrorists threatening its border security.

The SDF controls large areas in north-eastern Syria and has been Washington’s main partner in defeating Islamic State.

Many nations are concerned that the attack on the SDF could lead to a revival of Islamic State. French President Emmanuel Macron said the offensive runs “the risk of helping Daesh [Islamic State] rebuild a caliphate.”

Erdogan argued the Turkish incursion will “guarantee to the whole world” that Islamic State will not be able to reign in the region again.

US President Donald Trump, who paved the way for the offensive by pulling out some troops and abandoning Syrian Kurdish fighters, said Turkey has to take care of the Islamic State threat.

Erdogan said Turkey will keep some of the Islamic State captives in prison and will send others back to their countries of origin “if they are accepted.”

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss Syria.

CNN Turk said Turkish army captured seven villages in the strategic towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain. Tal Abyad is where Kurdish fighters expelled Islamic State militants in June 2015.

On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas communicated his country’s concerns to Cavusoglu, saying Berlin and Brussels feared “major negative consequences up to a revival of Islamic State.”

France and Italy summoned the Turkish ambassadors in protest of the offensive.

Arab League foreign ministers plan to hold a crisis meeting on Saturday on a request from Egypt.

Erdogan lashed out at Egypt and Saudi Arabia, charging the latter was killing civilians in Yemen. “Saudi Arabia should look in the mirror. You have destroyed Yemen.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned “against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies.”

The Syrian government sharply criticized the incursion, calling Erdogan “an imprudent killer,” the state news agency SANA reported.