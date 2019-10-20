Swiss vote for parliament as climate change dominates the agenda

Switzerland’s Green parties are expected to gain climate-conscious voters as the country’s parliamentary elections closed and ballots were counted on Sunday.

According to the latest surveys, the populist right-wing People’s Party is expected to defend its place as the country’s strongest political movement.

However, the SVP has been projected to lose a few percentage points, while the left-wing Greens and the centrist Green Liberals expect a significant boost from voters with climate concerns, which have emerged as the dominant election topic.

The two environmentalist campaigns called for greening Switzerland’s strong economy, boosting climate-friendly transport, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The first Swiss town that completed its ballot count on Sunday voted in line with pollsters’ predictions In Islisberg, a tiny community of 600 near Zurich, the SVP dropped from 43 to 38 percent, while the Greens more than doubled to nearly 10 percent and the Green Liberals rose from 7 to 10 percent.

However, it is unlikely that the environmentalists will be able to join the government even if they win voter share, according to political analysts and politicians.

Cabinet posts have been divided up between the same four parties for the past 60 years. According to the Swiss political tradition, Greens could become ministers only after getting strong results in at least two elections in a row.

The 5.3 million eligible voters elect the lower house with 200 seats and the upper house with 46 seats.

Swiss broadcaster SRF is scheduled to air its first country-wide projection at 4 pm (1400 GMT), but vote-counting is expected to continue until the late evening.