Sturgeon: Scottish independence vote must be held next year

London, 15 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Scotland should hold a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom next year as it faces the prospect of being withdrawn from the European Union against its will, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

“Brexit is a disaster,” Sturgeon, who also heads Scotland’s devolved government, said in her keynote speech to the SNP’s annual conference.

“We don’t yet know whether the UK will leave with a deal or without,” she said. “But we do know that neither of these outcomes is in Scotland’s interests.”

“A no-deal Brexit is unthinkable,” Sturgeon said. “But a deal of the type [British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson is proposing would not be much better.”

She said Brexit is “happening against [Scotland’s] will,” giving it a “cast-iron mandate for an independence referendum.”

“My call is that the referendum must happen next year,” Sturgeon said, adding that “support is rising” for independence.

Sturgeon said in April that she aimed to hold a second referendum on independence within two years if Britain leaves the EU.

In Scotland’s first independence referendum in 2014, 55 per cent voted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 62 per cent of Scottish voters opted to remain in the EU, while across Britain 52 per cent voted for Brexit.