Stoltenberg: NATO stands with Turkey, no ally suffered more attacks

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says no ally in the military alliance has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey, which has been under fire for its Syria offensive.

NATO is strongly committed to Turkey’s security as it is a country at the forefront of a very volatile region, Stoltenberg told a press conference in Istanbul alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey has been widely criticized within the alliance for its Syria offensive, but Stoltenberg only said that he had shared his “serious concerns about destabilizing the region,” and had told Ankara “to act with restraint.”

“There are different views among NATO allies,” he said of the criticism but added later that the alliance supports Turkey with 5 billion dollars in military infrastructure.

“It shows NATO is present in Turkey … We are here to protect Turkey and also to protect ourselves.”