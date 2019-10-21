0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Stoltenberg: I look forward to North Macedonia joining NATO (UPD)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter that he had spoken with PM Zoran Zaev over the phone to reaffirm Alliance’s commitment to North Macedonia’s accession

Silvana Kochovska 21 October 2019 14:10
Back to top button
Close