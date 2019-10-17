0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Speaker Xhaferi meets Serbian counterpart Gojković in Belgrade

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Thursday with Maja Gojković, President of the National Assembly of Serbia, which hosts the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade.

Bisera Altiparmakova 17 October 2019 16:18
Back to top button
Close