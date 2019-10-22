0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Spasovski says country prepared for possible migrant wave, no indications so far

We are prepared for a possible increase in the number of migrants. The country has two transit centers and we will absolutely respect the EU policy on the migrant crisis management, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 October 2019 15:38
