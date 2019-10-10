Spain may ratify NATO protocol ahead of London Summit, Ambassador Serra says

Skopje, 10 October 2019 (MIA) – Though North Macedonia is a de facto member of NATO, whether Spain ratifies the protocol before the Alliance’s 70th anniversary London summit can neither be confirmed nor denied, according to Spanish Ambassador Emilio Lorenzo Serra.

“First of all, allow me to congratulate you, a citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia,” Ambassador Serra says, “on the extraordinary achievement of having received in nine months the ratification of 22 members of NATO out of 29.”

“That is, I insist, an extraordinary achievement. And de facto North Macedonia is a member of NATO. The rest are mainly formalities,” Ambassador Serra continues.

Usually, he adds, to complete the process, member countries take anywhere from 18 to 24 months.

“The distance in time between your signature of the protocol and the London Summit is ten months. Then you have done already extremely well.

“The fact is that you’re going to celebrate with all of us the 70th Anniversary of the NATO birth in London,” Ambassador Serra says.

“You will be there in any case. If it’s as a guest, you will be sitting—your representative, be that your President or your Prime Minister—will be sitting immediately beside the secretary-general. While if you are already a full member, you will be in a way lost among the other 29 members. And whether Spain will be able to ratify before London, I’m sorry to say that is something that I can neither confirm nor deny. Perhaps.”

According to him, the ratification doesn’t depend on Spain’s elections scheduled on Nov. 10 as much as on the post-election period during which lawmakers assemble in Parliament.

“That’s the subject of legal experts very specialized in parliamentary law,” Ambassador Serra adds. “I am a career diplomat.”

The full interview with Ambassador Emilio Lorenzo Serra will be available Friday. mr/