SONK rejects 10% pay rise, prepares to strike

The council of the Independent Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK) rejected the proposal put forward by the government and the Ministry of Education and Science for a 10% pay rise in education and science, starting April 2020. 

Monika Mihajlovska 25 October 2019 15:08

