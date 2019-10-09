Sofia supports opening of EU negotiations with both Skopje and Tirana

Related Articles
Dimkovski: Regional connectivity for easier market access of agricultural and food products
9 October 2019 14:13
North Macedonia expects clear invitation for start of EU negotiations, says Pendarovski
9 October 2019 14:09
Dimitrov: We made substantial change and became shining example in the region
9 October 2019 13:09
President Pendarovski extends Yom Kippur greetings
9 October 2019 12:58
Varvitsiotis: Start of EU talks with only one candidate could destabilize border
9 October 2019 12:56
Gen. Graziano: The closer to NATO, the greater the possibility of cyberattacks
9 October 2019 12:42
Провери го и оваClose
-
Bulgarian government to set conditions for North Macedonia’s EU accession bid9 October 2019 10:06
-
Pendarovski: Bulgaria won’t block the start of EU negotiations8 October 2019 14:13
-
Bulgaria’s Borissov: Karakachanov and I back North Macedonia’s EU-NATO bid7 October 2019 16:59