0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Sofia supports opening of EU negotiations with both Skopje and Tirana

Bulgaria will back the decision allowing North Macedonia and Albania to start negotiations with the EU to become members, the government in Sofia decided on Wednesday. However, it said it has set conditions that should be met in the course of the negotiations.

Bisera Altiparmakova 9 October 2019 15:02
Back to top button
Close