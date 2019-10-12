0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Sobotka: Blocking start of accession negotiations damages EU’s credibility

Austrian parliament president Wolfgang Sobotka supports the European integration of North Macedonia, Albania and the entire Western Balkans, saying that anyone who blocks the start of accession negotiations endangers the European course of the Western Balkans and damages the Union's credibility.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 October 2019 14:04
