Slight progress in medieval period, Delchev still open issue for North Macedonia-Bulgaria committee

Slight progress has been made in the discussions of Macedonian and Bulgarian historians over the medieval period, whereas positions on the life and work of Goce Delchev remain entirely different. This is the outcome of the two-day meeting of the Macedonian-Bulgarian Joint Expert Committee on Historical and Educational Issues that took place in Ohrid.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 19:44
