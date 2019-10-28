0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Slight increase in gasoline prices, diesel remains unchanged

As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline will increase by Mden 0.5 while those of diesel and extra light household fuel remain the same, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) said. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 28 October 2019 13:00
