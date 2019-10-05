0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalMakedonija.Slajder

Skopje hosts 15th White Night

Numerous concerts, exhibits, plays and movie screenings will take place Saturday in Skopje as part of the 15th annual White Night event.

Bisera Altiparmakova 5 October 2019 11:24

