Sight through touch and sound: blind ask for better access to books

How would you  make your way around a grocery store if all the products were unlabelled and looked the same? You wouldn’t know if it was salt or sugar you picked up. A few years ago, we won the fight for drugs to be marked in Braille, but we're far from Braille being on product labels or restaurant menus. It’s an ongoing battle, according to the Union of the Blind member Koce Dimov. 

Magdalena Reed 26 October 2019 16:39

