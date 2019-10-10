0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesLocal NewsMakedonija.SlajderNational Correspondents

Shtip hosts discussion on North Macedonia’s role in NATO

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and British Ambassador Rachel Galloway took part in a discussion on NATO, organized by the Info-Centre for Euro-Atlantic Integration in Shtip on Wednesday.

Викторија Јованова, Штип 10 October 2019 9:38

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close