Shekerinska: We want to find solutions with neighbors, not pressure, blackmail

The government has demonstrated capacity to solve hard issues and it will continue to build friendships and tackle problems, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Thursday in answer to questions regarding Bulgaria's conditioned support for North Macedonia's EU accession process.

Monika Mihajlovska 10 October 2019 17:03
