Shekerinska: We delivered results. expect the Union to demonstrate leadership

We have delivered results regarding political stability, media freedom but also achieved of a portion of the citizens' strategic objectives - NATO accession - that we are expecting by the year-end, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Saturday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 October 2019 14:15
