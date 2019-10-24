0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Shekerinska to attend North Atlantic Council meetings in Brussels

Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska will attend North Atlantic Council meetings in Brussels Thursday and Friday and discuss North Macedonia's position regarding NATO missions, dealing with hybrid threats, and increasing the defense budget. 

Monika Mihajlovska 24 October 2019 11:07
