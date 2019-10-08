0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Shekerinska: Romania strongly supports start of EU accession negotiations

Romania actively supports North Macedonia's start of EU accession negotiations, agreed Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and National Defense Minister Beniamin Les in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 8 October 2019 18:37
