Shekerinska meets Panagiotopoulos and Luik in Brussels

Ahead of the first session of NATO defense ministers on Thursday, dedicated to missions and operations of the Alliance, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska met with Greek and Estonian counterparts, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Jüri Luik, respectively. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 October 2019 11:31
