Seven die in heavy rains in eastern Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, 28 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least seven people have died and 11 others have been wounded in heavy rains and flooding in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region, the Saudi civil defense department said on Monday.

The casualties occurred in Hafar al-Batin province since the torrential rains began on Friday until Sunday night, a civil defense spokesman in the eastern region was quoted as saying by official news agency SPA.

The spokesman added that 16 people were evacuated, seven were sheltered and 40 vehicles and three houses were damaged.

A number of people and one vehicle were trapped due to the rains, according to reports received by the civil defense.