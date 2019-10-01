0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Schulz: EU to keep promise and deliver date for accession negotiations

Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz said Tuesday the European Union should deliver a date for the start of North Macedonia and Albania's accession negotiations in October.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2019 12:03
