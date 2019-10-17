0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Sassoli: We should say ‘Yes’ to North Macedonia and Albania

Decision on the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, climate change and reforms to the EU migration system were in the focus of the address of European Parliament President David Sassoli at the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 17 October 2019 19:13
