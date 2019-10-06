0_Macedonia.Portal0_Magazine.Portal0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalShowbiz

Sarah Jessica Parker praises ‘visually breathtaking’ “Honeyland”

American actress Sarah Jessica Parker, widely known for starring the Sex And The City series, has praised the Macedonian documentary 'Honeyland' in an Instagram post.

Bisera Altiparmakova 6 October 2019 16:46
Back to top button
Close