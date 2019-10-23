0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Russian intel chief: Brussels’s refusal to launch talks with North Macedonia cynical

Brussels’s refusal to launch talks on Albania’s and North Macedonia’s admission to the EU demonstrates the European Union’s cynicism towards Balkan states, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with Serbia’s RTS TV channel published on Wednesday.

Silvana Kochovska 23 October 2019 15:17
