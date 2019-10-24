Russia sends advanced S-400 air defence system to Serbia for exercise

Belgrade/Moscow, 24 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Russia’s defence ministry on Thursday said it has sent its advanced air-defence S-400 missile system to Serbia for a joint exercise.

It is the first time the weapon has been sent abroad for training, it said.

The long-range S-400 and the short-range Pantsir-S1 systems arrived in Belgrade on a military airplane.

The Serbian defence ministry said that the Slavic Shield 2019 exercise will showcase air defence units from both countries in two locations. It has not mentioned the S-400 or the timetable.

But President Aleksandar Vucic, asked about it at an unrelated event, said that Serbia had already ordered the Pantsir and that he would see the S-400 in action on Saturday.

Serbia is an EU membership candidate and joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace in 2006, but continues to nurture close ties with traditional ally Russia.