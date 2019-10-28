0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Ruling and opposition parties agree on changes of security certificate criteria

Ruling and opposition parties have agreed on an amendment related to security certificates in the draft-law on classified information that was discussed at the Parliament's Committee on European Affairs on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 28 October 2019 14:10

