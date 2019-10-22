0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Romeo: Enlargement process not dead, no need for disappointment

Western Balkans is part of Europe and should be part of EU. The enlargement process is not dead and we should not be disappointed, in hope of a sooner return to the issue by the European Council, says Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 October 2019 19:44
Back to top button
Close