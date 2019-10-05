0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Reuters: EU could open accession talks only with North Macedonia

Germany has proposed that North Macedonia and Albania should be considered separately when EU member states on Oct. 15 will be deciding whether to approve a date, Reuters has reported.

Bisera Altiparmakova 5 October 2019 15:33

