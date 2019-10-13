Rescue operations under way after deadly typhoon batters Japan

Tokyo, 13 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Search-and-rescue operations intensified in disaster-stricken areas of Japan on Sunday after Typhoon Hagibis caused extensive flooding and triggered dozens of landslides in wide regions of the country.

At least 21 people were dead, 16 others missing and more than 160 injured, broadcaster NHK reported, as Hagibis, one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the Tokyo region in decades, made landfall in the Izu Peninsula, hitting the capital on Saturday evening.

Rescue operations are under way in many parts of the country, which were hit by landslides and widespread flooding, with hundreds of soldiers dispatched to some of the affected areas.

TV footage showed cars and vast swathes of residential areas submerged in muddy waters after the bank of the Chikuma River collapsed, causing massive flooding in the city of Nagano and neighbouring areas.

Authorities estimated that some of the areas may see floodwaters of up to 5 metres deep, Kyodo News reported.

The typhoon caused a total of 48 landslides in 12 prefectures and nine rivers broke their banks, the government said.

An emergency rain warning was issued for 13 prefectures on Saturday, including Tokyo, Fukushima and Shizuoka, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

This year’s 19th typhoon “brought a disaster to extremely broad regions,” Suga said on Sunday.

About 376,000 households remain without power and 14,000 without water supply, Suga added.

The government is “doing its utmost” to engage in search-and-rescue operations and recovery efforts, he said.

Two people were dead and six others unaccounted for as a 12-crew Panamanian cargo ship sank late Saturday in Tokyo Bay, where it was anchored, according to NHK.

Four other crew members of the 1,925-ton ship were rescued Sunday morning, the report said.

A tornado touched down in the city of Ichihara, east of Tokyo, early Saturday, killing one person, injuring eight others and destroying 12 houses, Kyodo said.

Overnight, more than 4.4 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes in eastern and north-eastern Japan, including 910,000 in the city of Kawasaki, as the storm brought heavy rains and powerful winds, inundating residential areas.

In Tokyo, about 80,000 residents spent the night at emergency shelters amid fears of massive flooding.

About 800 flights for Sunday have been cancelled, following the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights on the previous day, while many train services in the Tokyo region remained suspended.

Around noon (0300 GMT), the typhoon weakened to an extratropical cyclone over the Pacific.

Rugby World Cup organizers have cancelled a match between Namibia and Canada in the northern Japanese city of Kamaishi on Sunday due to Hagibis, while three other games will go ahead as scheduled, officials said.

The game at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium is the third match to be called off due to the storm.