Religious calendars

26 October 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

St. Zlata of Meglen, New-Martyr

St. Zlata was born in the village Slatino, in Meglen area of Aegean Macedonia. Her parents were poor. Once she came out for water and some shameless Turks intercepted and took her in their house. One of them asked her to become Muslim and marry him, but St. Zlata responded: I believe in Christ and He is my groom; I’ll never give him up. Than her parents and sister came trying to persuade her to give up Christ and marry the Turk, but she refused. Than the Turks put her in jail and whipped her every day in the next three months. Finally they hanged her and cut her body to pieces. St. Zlata Meglenska gave her life for Christ in 1796.

Catholic Calendar

St. Demetrius

Called a military martyr, and “the Megalomartyr” by the Greeks. He was a deacon martyred at Sirmium, in the former Yugoslavia. Early legends about Demetrius credit him with a military career. He was extremely popular in the Middle Ages, and with St. George, he was the patron of the crusades.