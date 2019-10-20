Real Madrid suffer first defeat; Barcelona beat Eibar to go top

Barcelona, 20 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Barcelona’s front three all scored as they moved to the top of La Liga with a 3-0 away win at Eibar.

Real Madrid could have regained top spot, but they instead suffered their first league defeat of the season 0-1 away to Mallorca.

Antoine Griezmann got the first for Barcelona on 13 minutes, chasing a long pass from Clement Lenglet and scoring off the near post.

He got a touch in the build-up to the second goal as well, which was scored by Lionel Messi on 58 minutes.

And on 66 minutes, Luis Suarez converted Messi’s assist after he had been put clear by Griezmann.

It was the Frenchman’s best display since joining the club. “There will be worst days and better days,” he said.

“I have only just arrived, and it takes time [to adapt].”

Real Madrid was expected to beat Mallorca, who started the weekend in La Liga’s bottom three, to move back ahead of Barcelona, but the hosts’ Junior Lago scored the lone goal of the game on seven minutes.

Cutting in from the right, the winger curled a shot past Thibaut Courtois and then ran to his coach Diego Martinez to celebrate.

“When everyone was criticizing me, he was the only one who stood up for me, and I told him: ‘This one’s for you,'” the player said.

Karim Benzema came closest to getting Madrid back into the game, but his effort came back off the bar.

Madrid‘s job was made even harder later on when Alvaro Odriozola was sent off for a second yellow card offense.

It was Mallorca’s first win over Real Madrid in La Liga since 2006 and moved them out of the bottom three.

Also on Saturday, Atletico Madrid held onto their fourth place after failing to beat Valencia at home.

Diego Costa scored from the penalty spot after Denis Cheryshev had handled in the 36th minute.

But with eight minutes left, Dani Parejo scored directly from a free-kick to level.

Valencia finished with ten men after Lee Kang In was sent off in stoppage time for bringing down Santiago Arias.

Atletico Madrid had to play the last 12 minutes without Joao Felix, who went off with a right ankle injury.

The Portuguese international is now a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen.