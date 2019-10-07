0_Macedonia.PortalPoliticsSociety

Public expenditure on education should be increased: chamber

The Economic Chamber of Macedonia calls on the government to increase public spending on education. At the moment, 3.7% of the GDP is singled out, but the aim is to reach 5%.

Bisera Altiparmakova 7 October 2019 15:28

