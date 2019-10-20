Prosecutor: La Verita allegations, pure speculation

Skopje, 20 October 2019 (MIA) – Allegations made by Italian newspaper La Verita regarding a EUR 750,000 transfer by the International Alliance involving Vilma Ruskovska are “pure speculation,” according to Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski in a statement for MIA.

“It’s pure speculation,” Joveski said, “and neither is there any truth to rumors on who called whom and what was talked about.”

La Verita, in an article by Laris Gaiser, alleged that the arrest of Frosina Remenski had seemed like a significant amortization through which Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was trying yet again to avoid responsibility.

“During our research,” 360 Stepeni cites La Verita‘s article, “we received confirmation that the Financial Intelligence Office, suspecting possible wrongdoing in connection with Siljan Micevski’s money transfer, had frozen the EUR 750,000 that were to be sent to Liljana Todorovska’s account.”

“Following legal procedures, the FIO sent a standard report to the Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption, headed by Vilma Ruskovska. She then had the right to issue a detention order for an indeterminate time and launch an investigation,” 360 Stepeni cites the Italian newspaper.

According to Joveski, however, Ruskoska wasn’t leading the Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption at the time. mr/