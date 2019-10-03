ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Promotion of Buzalkovska’s “Conversations with Unkovski”

"Conversations with Unkovski" book by director and author Zoja Buzalkovska, published by Theater Navigator Cvetko, will be promoted Thursday evening in Skopje's Kino Kultura. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 3 October 2019 11:34
