0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Prespa Agreement disrespected if EU fails to open accession negotiations, Zaev tells Tanjug

EU's failure to open the accession negotiations with North Macedonia would practically mean it disrespects and punishes the Prespa Agreement, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev tells Serbian news agency Tanjug.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 16:06

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close