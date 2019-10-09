Presentation of the report Global Competitiveness Index

Related Articles
Celebration of patron holiday of high school “Mihajlo Pupin”
9 October 2019 14:46
“Women in Industry – Leaders joining to advance gender equality”
9 October 2019 14:40
Signing of grant agreements
8 October 2019 19:39
Cultural workers stage warning strike
8 October 2019 14:53
Bojan Jovanovski to give statement in the Prosecutor’s Office
8 October 2019 14:51
MladiHub center opens
8 October 2019 14:47
Провери го и оваClose
-
Societies to promote equality, use potentials: conference9 October 2019 15:05
-
Sofia supports opening of EU negotiations with both Skopje and Tirana9 October 2019 15:02
-