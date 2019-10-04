0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsVideo statement

Pompeo visits Ohrid’s Holy Mother of God monastery

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo toured Friday the Holy Mother of God “Peribleptos” monastery complex in Ohrid after meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski and PM Zoran Zaev.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 October 2019 20:04
