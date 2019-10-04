0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo statement

Pompeo: U.S. will continue to partner with North Macedonia

I'm confident that North Macedonia would be a strong, capable NATO partner and I'm confident that the United States Senate will ratify your accession protocol this fall so that we can formally fold you in to the NATO team, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday at a joint press conference alongside PM Zoran Zaev.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 October 2019 19:12
